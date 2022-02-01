Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 109,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.