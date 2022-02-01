Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harmonic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.26-0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harmonic by 182.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

