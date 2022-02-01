Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.49 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

HLIT stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.