Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.49 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.
HLIT stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.