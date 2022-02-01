Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.29. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 12,130 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

