Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.01

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 12825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

