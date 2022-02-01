Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $29.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $29.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $91,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

GNTY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371. The firm has a market cap of $429.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.