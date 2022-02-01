Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

