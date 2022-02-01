Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,432,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Shares of COP opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

