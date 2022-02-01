Greenleaf Trust Has $703,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $494.96 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.20.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.67.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

