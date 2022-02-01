Greenleaf Trust Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.15 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

