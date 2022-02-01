Greenleaf Trust Has $546,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

