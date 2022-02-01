Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.