Greenleaf Trust Acquires 302 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 25.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $193.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average is $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.