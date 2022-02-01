Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GEBRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

