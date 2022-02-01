Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GEBRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.97.
About Greenbriar Capital
