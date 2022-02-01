Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Graco posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 1,173,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. Graco has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

