Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,330,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 37,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 148,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,649,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. Grab has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

