Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,103 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSEV stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

