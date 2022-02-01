GoPro (GPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.800-$0.860 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.