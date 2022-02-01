Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

