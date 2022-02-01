Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 914,806 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $36,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of PENN opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

