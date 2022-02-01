Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 201,143 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $33,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $764,469. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

