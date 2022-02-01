Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $34,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Stephens upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

