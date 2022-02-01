Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.45 Million Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $35,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $5,889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 93.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 391.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 188,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 102.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.