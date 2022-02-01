Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 463,710 shares valued at $85,508,483. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.82, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

