Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,837,108 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $37,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $372.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

