Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.57

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1423827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

