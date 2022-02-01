Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 392,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

NYSE GOL opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

