Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.87. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 80,016 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

