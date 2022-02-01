GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $182,884.33 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $182,884.33 and approximately $15.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.63 or 0.07187946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00287679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00742473 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00376875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00237571 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.