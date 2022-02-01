Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,517,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,608,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 285,980 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,098,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 191,512 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.