Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after buying an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 149,804 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $53.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

