Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.