Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.