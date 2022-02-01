Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLAD stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

