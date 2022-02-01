Gladstone Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 1st (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Gladstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 1st. Gladstone Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GLEEU stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.