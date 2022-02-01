Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

