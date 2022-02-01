Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

