Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $7.14 Million in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,161,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $6,188,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $3,060,000.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

RNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 12,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.