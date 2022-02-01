Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,490 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. 92,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,646,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,140 shares of company stock worth $4,384,390. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.