Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities raised Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. Getinge has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

