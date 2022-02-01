GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 37.1% in January

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 143,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth $4,000,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GeoPark by 60.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in GeoPark by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $865.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.93. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -10.19%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

