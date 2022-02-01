Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,590 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $126,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

