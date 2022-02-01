Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 246,002 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,002 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $148,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

