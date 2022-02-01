Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $123,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

