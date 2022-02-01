Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $136,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.