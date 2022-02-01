Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $12.39 on Monday, hitting $342.38. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $299.08 and a twelve month high of $500.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.69.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $366.37 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.