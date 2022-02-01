Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.47 Million

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $723.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.92 million and the highest is $728.50 million. Genesco reported sales of $636.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71. Genesco has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

