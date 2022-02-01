General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. 72,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 171.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 120,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.