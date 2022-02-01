General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.92.

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

