General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 3.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $50,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 66.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

